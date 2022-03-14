KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Shine Company is offering free exclusive tour of their Moonshine Distillery before it is open to the public.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00pm, Teddy Jones, owner of Tennessee Shine Company will be offering the first preview and exclusive tour of their newest Moonshine Distillery, located at 745 Old Douglas Dam Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876. The first 30 people who sign up will experience the making, manufacturing, and shipping process before the facility opens to the public.

The Smoky Mountains are rich in moonshine history which is why locally based Tennessee Shine Company wants to showcase how moonshine is made today. In creating this walking distillery tour, visitors from all over can see exactly how TN Shine moonshine is made, packaged, and put right in their hands.

On behalf of everyone at Tennessee Shine Company, we invite you to see firsthand the hard work that goes behind each bottle and the passion we have for preserving moonshine origins while innovating moonshine progress, one taste at a time.

For more information, or to sign up, visit https://tnshineco.com/exclusive-tour/.