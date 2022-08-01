KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From now through the end of the month Tennesseans do not have to pay sales tax on groceries.

It’s a new take on the sales tax holiday idea that we’ve seen for many years helping parents get their children geared up for back to school. It also puts more customers into stores and more dollars into the register.

Lawmakers passed the measure when they approved Governor Bill Lee’s budget back in April Lee aimed to give Tennesseans a bit of a break at a time when prices have kept rising. It pauses the 4% state tax on groceries, plus whatever local taxes are on top of that. In Knox County, it’s 2.25%.

However, there are limits. This only applies to food and food ingredients, meaning no prepared food, candy, tobacco, or alcohol.

With inflation and school starting, East Tennessee shoppers say this will help them stock up for items they may need throughout the year.

Keona Thompson said her weekly grocery list consists of, “a lot of salad, a lot of chicken, a lot of fish, a lot of meat for the dogs, and a lot of vegetables.” She says it can all add up pretty quickly. So, not having to pay taxes on most of her items really helps.

Her most recent bill was $285 and she paid $1.66 in taxes. Thompson is just shopping for herself and her dogs. But Sache Montgomery has three people in her household.

“Right now I just spent almost $300,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery adds that’s about the average amount she spends on groceries for her family. However, some of that money would be spent on sales tax.

Some grocery stores are reminding customers by having signs posted throughout the store.

“Everyone has to eat, so I mean it’s super important to be able to afford groceries and this month is going to be fantastic as far as going to be able to save that four percent,” said Junior Sneed, Store Manager of Food City. “When every dollar counts this is super important for everybody and we’re excited we get to be a part of it.”

You can find a full list of food included in grocery tax holiday here.