Tennessee Smokies highlight ballpark safety after Houston girl gets hit by foul ball

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the moment that brought a grown man to tears in front of millions.

“I think that really goes to show the players’ connection with the fans and how much they truly do care about the fans and what goes on in the stands,” said General Manager for the Tennessee Smokies, Tim Volk. “When you see a player like that of that caliber and a situation like that happens, and he breaks down in front of hundreds of thousands – millions of people watching worldwide, it really goes to show where his heart is and where his head is that these players really do have a connection with these fans.”

That connection was painstakingly obvious as Chicago Cubs outfielder, Albert Almora Jr., struggled with reality the moment the ball left the bat.

“That’s the thing, it’s 105 mph is what it came off the bat as and it’s so hard to react to something like that,” said Volk. “Which goes back to the importance of the netting, it’s hard for even a professional baseball player to a 105-mph ball let alone someone in the stands.”

Almora played for the Tennessee Smokies before getting promoted to the Major Leagues in June 2016.

Several years ago the Smokies decided to go beyond the league requirement of netting reaching the dugout – now having 50-percent of it’s seating covered, in addition to their extension of netting to reach several feet higher near the suites.

“It’s something that the city of Sevierville… us… we got together and decided that we wanted to do, again for safety,” Volk said.

“It’s kind of a bit of relief when you see a ball hit the top couple feet thinking okay I’m glad that’s there now because that wasn’t there several years ago — or when you see a bat go above the dugout and hit the netting and fall you think, wow I’m really glad we did that,” said Volk. “And just knowing that.. knowing Almora, knowing that his heart is going out to that little girl and her family as well of course and obviously everybody in the baseball community, all fans across the entire country, our hearts, Smokies’ hearts, everybody’s hearts, and thoughts go out to that little girl.”

While no details or even a name is being released, the Houston Astros released a statement sending their thoughts and prayers to the girl and her family.