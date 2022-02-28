KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Capitol to show support and solidarity for Ukraine as it is invaded by Russia.

Tuesday, March 1 the Tennessee State Capitol building will light up blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show support for the country.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett shared on Twitter, “Tomorrow, our State Capitol will be lit blue & yellow, the colors of the #Ukraine flag, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are facing evil and fighting for their lives and their freedom. #StandWithUkraine.”

On Friday, Feb. 25, a rally was held in support of Ukraine at the Tennessee State Capitol. Many of the people gathered were Ukrainian and had family still in the country.