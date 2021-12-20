KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spending time hiking around trails found in Tennessee State Parks is exactly what officials are offering as people look to the new year and resolutions. An initiative launched across all 50 states is calling for hikers to hit the trails on New Year’s Day.

Most of the hikes will be guided by park rangers. First Day Hikes are designed for all ages and abilities and are offered at all times of the day, according to Tennessee State Parks, “Start a New Year tradition with your family today.”

“Bring your family and friends and make a #resolutiontohike and connect with the outdoors at Tennessee State Parks,” the First Day Hike page states.

Hikers will need to check each park page’s First Day Hikes details for times and meetup spots for their chosen park.

In East Tennessee, the following Tennessee State Parks will be part of the initiative:

Booker T. Washington State Park – Chattanooga

Cove Lake State Park – Caryville

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park – Vonore

Frozen Head State Park – Wartburg

Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park – Delano

Indian Mountain State Park – Jellico

Norris Dam State Park – Rocky Top

Panther Creek State Park – Morristown

Roan Mountain State Park – Road Mountain

Rocky Fork State Park – Flag Pond

Seven Islands State Birding Park – Kodak

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – Elizabethton

Warriors Path State Park – Kingsport

Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.