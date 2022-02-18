KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Supreme Court is going to hear two case rearguments in the month of February.

The Tennessee Supreme Court has two cases set to be reheard on Feb. 24. Both cases were argued before the court in 2021, prior to the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark in 2021.

The first case the court will rehear is State of Tennessee v. Tyshon Booker. Booker was charged and convicted of two counts of felony first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated robbery following the shooting death of a Knoxville man in 2015. He was 16 at the time but tried as an adult. He was sentenced to life in prison which his appeal argues is cruel and unusual punishment.

The other case is challenging a school program allowing for a limited number of students to use their per pupil education funding to attend a private school.

The newly appointed Justice, Sarah K. Campbell, has recused herself from the cases. Instead, two special justices will take part in one case each.

Justice Cornelia A. Clark passed away in September 2021 after a battle with cancer. She was first appointed to the state supreme court in 2005.