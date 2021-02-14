Tennessee Tech canceling classes on Feb. 15 due to ‘dangerous weather conditions’

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Tech University is taking steps to prepare for possible severe weather in the region.

The university announced in a news release on Sunday that the campus will closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and classes will also be canceled that day due to “dangerous weather conditions” and for the “potential for power outages.”

Updates about the school will be posted on www.tntech.edu and on Tech social media accounts. The release also said emails will be sent to the campus community. Those updates will include services available on campus.

All retail dining locations will also be closed on Monday. Feb. 15. The Caf will be open with reduced hours, serving brunch and dinner between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.