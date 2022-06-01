SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Tech University students discovered a rare plant called the Cumberland pagoda-plant (Blephilia woffordii) that is only known in four other populations surrounding the Caney Fork River.

“This discovery of a new location for a very recently described species is significant. That new collection would be the furthest east it gets. It highlights the importance of the Central Basin and the Eastern Highland Rims with respect to the level of plant diversity and endemism,” Dr. Aaron Floden said.

Students were participating in a field botany summer intersession course. They were collecting plants from the trails and detoured due to a fallen oak tree.

When the students moved around the hole of the fallen tree, they saw a plant with white flowers that grabbed their attention.

Emmalee Higdon, Tech student, collected the plant to deposit in the Hollister Herbarium, Tech’s museum that houses nearly 40,000 plant specimens for scientific study.

“I am very proud of the students in this class,” said Shawn Krosnick, Tech associate professor of biology. “They worked hard during these surveys to collect many important specimens and even to identify them. Their positive and inquisitive attitudes made it possible for us to cover as much ground as we did. We were also fortunate to have the support of Dr. Kimberly Winkle in the use of the Center for Craft property and classrooms for our work.”

The new specimen of Blephilia woffordii will be digitized as part of the curation process at the Hollister Herbarium, making it available for other scientists to study online through the Southeastern Regional Network of Expertise and Collections.

“Each time a new site for a rare plant is found, we learn a little more about where to search in the future. We know that Cumberland pagoda-plant likes limestone rock outcrops, but we are still learning how much sunlight it needs and how much is too much,” Todd Crabtree, State Botanist with the Tennessee Natural Heritage Program, said.