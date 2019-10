KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre celebrated one of their own today.

Technical Director Tim Burns has been working for the theater for 40 years.

The theater staff hosted a surprise reception honoring him and his late father, a long time projectionist for the historic theater, with the dedication of the Burns projection booth.

Tim Burns said some of his earliest memories are watching his father at work in the same projection booth now named in his honor.