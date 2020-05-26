Tennessee Theatre selling keepsake ornaments during closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Theatre releasing a new glass-blown ornament, an updated replica of its iconic sign, to help keep the venue going during the pandemic.

The Tennessee Theatre will remain closed through Phase 2, despite guidelines allowing the venue to open. Only 50 people would be allowed in the auditorium at a time, which is not enough to keep them going.

For now, they’re selling keepsake ornaments available online for $50, and all proceeds will be benefiting the theater during its closure.

You can also purchase them at a special pop-up shop on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The temporary gift shop will be set up under the theater’s marquee canopy downtown, 604 S. Gay Street.

Curbside shopping is available.

LATEST STORIES: