Tennessee This Week talks presidential primaries, coronavirus response

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Several popular dinner show theaters in Sevier County will close until May as greater public precautions are taken amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

World Choice Investments, the owners of The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton's Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage and Smoky Mountain Opry, will close the dinner shows until May 9, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns.