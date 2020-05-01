Tennessee Tourism: The Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With Knoxville and Knox County beginning phase 1 of their reopening plan Friday, local leaders have launched an informational website with a special public service announcement.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a public service announcement Friday in concert with the launch of knoxtogether.com, a website for information related to local business openings and travel.