Tennessee trailing Kentucky in annual MEDIC Orange and Blue blood drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is still time for University of Tennessee fans to donate blood in the annual MEDIC Regional Blood Center Orange and Blue Blood Drive.

As of Wednesday, 1,139 Tennessee fans have donated blood. Kentucky fans total nearly 1,300.

Friday is the last day to donate.

MEDIC is accepting donors at all four of its locations tomorrow by walk-in or appointment. All donors are required to wear a mask.

You can find a location, hours and schedule an appointment by visiting the MEDIC Region Blood Center website.