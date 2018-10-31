Tennessee Valley Authority regional resource stewardship council meeting next week

The Tennessee Valley Authority's Regional Resource Stewardship Council will meet next week in Knoxville to talk about the Authority's river operations along with other topics.

Dubbed the RRSC, it is comprised of members of regional government, customers, academia and advocacy groups. Together, the council helps advise TVA in its efforts to manage the Tennessee River system against competing priorities and still provide maximum recreational benefit for all the residents of the Tennessee Valley.

The public is invited to the meeting for comment.

The meeting will span two days. The first part of the meeting is on Nov. 5 will be from 10 a.m. until noon. The portion on the 6th will be from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

It will be at the TVA's Knoxville West Tower Auditorium, which is located at 400 West Summit Hill Dr.



