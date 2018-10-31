Tennessee Valley Authority regional resource stewardship council meeting next week
The Tennessee Valley Authority's Regional Resource Stewardship Council will meet next week in Knoxville to talk about the Authority's river operations along with other topics.
Dubbed the RRSC, it is comprised of members of regional government, customers, academia and advocacy groups. Together, the council helps advise TVA in its efforts to manage the Tennessee River system against competing priorities and still provide maximum recreational benefit for all the residents of the Tennessee Valley.
The public is invited to the meeting for comment.
The meeting will span two days. The first part of the meeting is on Nov. 5 will be from 10 a.m. until noon. The portion on the 6th will be from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
It will be at the TVA's Knoxville West Tower Auditorium, which is located at 400 West Summit Hill Dr.
Previous
On Your Side: Protecting your...
Next
TBI opens Knoxville facility for...
Local News
-
- TBI opens Knoxville facility for judgmental shooting training
- Ober Gatlinburg preparing its snowy slopes
- Voters deciding whether to allow wine sales in some Sevier Co. grocery stores
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- The debate surrounding birthright citizenship
- Fountainhead College of Technology to close on Wednesday
- Events to be held in Knoxville for Affordable Care Act open enrollment
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Chinese intelligence officers charged in US aviation hacking
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos
- Hawaii Supreme Court upholds permit for giant telescope
- Biden laments Trump-era tone, offers possible 2020 preview
- The Latest: In Iowa, Biden says leaders need to set the tone
- The Latest: Hawaii telescope foe: Get ready to resist
- O'Rourke: Trump stoking nation's worst pre-election impulses