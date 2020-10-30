Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless giving out Thanksgiving meals, asking for donations

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless will be handing out Thanksgiving meal boxes for people with food insecurities and they need the public’s help.

The nonprofit will give out boxes with everything from mashed potatoes to turkey and the stuffing.

Food and monetary donations are being accepted. You can find more by calling the coalition at 865-233-6785.

Did you know the average cost for a family of four to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner is $50.00? Low income families shouldn’t have to put themselves at risk by choosing between paying a bill or having Thanksgiving dinner with their family. #volunteer #giveback #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/WKDmiTiwE0 — Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless (@TVCHomeless) October 17, 2020

