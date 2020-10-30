Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless giving out Thanksgiving meals, asking for donations

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless will be handing out Thanksgiving meal boxes for people with food insecurities and they need the public’s help.

The nonprofit will give out boxes with everything from mashed potatoes to turkey and the stuffing.

Food and monetary donations are being accepted. You can find more by calling the coalition at 865-233-6785.

