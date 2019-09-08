Tennessee Valley Fair: Atop the Ferris wheel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s fair time in East Tennessee and that means a trip to the midway.

Meteorologist Matt Hinkin and anchor Madisen Keavy relived their youth with a ride on the Ferris wheel Friday at the Tennessee Valley Fair.

Trivia Fact: George Ferris built the world’s first Ferris wheel for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago,

The fair runs through Sept. 15 at Chilhowee Park.

The fair is open Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, the fair is open 4 to 11 p.m.

Friday hours are 4 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to midnight,

The fair does have a bag policy.

You can’t bring in the following types of bags:

Backpacks

Printed pattern plastic bag

Cross-body bag

Fanny pack

Purses

Coolers

Reusable grocery totes

Mesh bags / Cinch bags

Duffel bags

Large tote bags

Beverage containers

Camera cases

Briefcases

Any bags deemed unsafe by the Knoxville Police Department

All bags will be checked by security upon entry, regardless of shape, size or necessity.

All attendees are subject to screening via metal detectors. Screenings will be conducted by Tennessee Valley Fair Security Officials upon entry.

More information is available at the fair’s website.

LATEST STORIES: