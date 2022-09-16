KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following a directive from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the Tennessee Valley Fair poultry exhibit has ended early after bird flu was detected in West Tennessee.

State agriculture officials ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions and sales statewide on Thursday after a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in Obion County, which is located in the northwest corner of Tennessee.

For now, any events where poultry can comingle are prohibited. That includes poultry shows, exhibitions, livestock sales, flea markets, and swap meets.

The Tennessee Valley Fair held its official poultry show on Sept. 11 with exhibitors traditionally on display for the remainder of the fair. Exhibitors were told to return home after the announcement from state officials.

“With HPAI, it’s critical we move quickly to stop the virus from spreading,” Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “We appreciate the flock owner for contacting us immediately when unexpected deaths occurred. We have protocols in place for instances like this and we are working closely with our state and federal partners to get this situation under control.”

The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. The affected farm is under quarantine and the flock is being depopulated to stop potential spread of the illness.

“Issuing an order like this is never an easy decision, especially during fair season,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “From backyard flock owners to the large commercial companies—the poultry industry touches a lot of lives in Tennessee. This is an effort to protect all domesticated poultry in our state.”

Animal health officials have established a 12.4 mile surveillance zone surrounding the site. Within the zone, other flocks will be tested and monitored for illness and poultry movement is restricted.

“We are working diligently alongside our Tennessee counterparts to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises,” Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said. “Because the control area comes into Kentucky, we have initiated our avian influenza response and are in active communication with state, federal, and industry partners. We will begin surveillance of commercial and backyard flocks within that identified area immediately.”

Owners of backyard and commercial poultry flocks are encouraged to closely observe domesticated birds and report a sudden increase in the number of sick birds or bird deaths to the Tennessee State Veterinarian’s office at 615- 837-5120. Or, in Tennessee or Kentucky, you can report to USDA at 1-866-536-7593. Contact with wild birds should also be avoided.

Information about Tennessee’s response can be found here. Information about Kentucky’s response can be found online here.