Tennessee Valley Fair supports local food vendors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fairs are about testing the culinary limits of what can be deep-fried, but they’re also about supporting local food vendors.

You’ll find several local food vendors at the Tennessee Valley Fair, which runs through Sept. 15 at Chilhowee Park on Magnolia Avenue.

Head out to the fair and check out the food. No calorie counting allowed!

The fair is open Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, the fair is open 4 to 11 p.m.

Friday hours are 4 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to midnight,

Complete fair information on the Tennessee Valley Fair website.

