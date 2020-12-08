Tennessee’s Asian Carp Advisory Commission holds first meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The governor’s new Asian Carp Advisory Commission held its inaugural meeting Tuesday.

The commission is a group established by an executive order signed in September 2020 to study Asian Carp and how the invasive fish species are spreading across Tennessee.

They eat endangered mussels and phytoplankton that all fish need during their life cycles.

The group will look at what other states and agencies are doing to stop the spread and will give advice on the best ways to stop Asian Carp from further taking over Tennessee lakes and rivers.

Several agencies and departments are part of the effort, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Valley Authority, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission, the state’s Dept. of Environment and Conservation, the state’s Dept. of Tourist Development and the Army Corps of Engineers.

State Senator Mike Bell is chair of the commission. The group is supposed to put together a report for the governor by February 2021.

The first meeting of the Asian Carp Advisory Committee is live now. Visit https://t.co/IWXq67ubqc to watch.#tnwildlife pic.twitter.com/74eYJ3Yi1l — TWRA (@tnwildlife) December 8, 2020