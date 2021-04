TENNESSEE (WATE) — According to 2020 Census data, the state of Tennessee now has a population of 6,910,840. This equates to an 8.9% increase (564,735) since the 2010 Census.

The 2020 Census data was analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee.

Tennessee is now the 16th most populous state in the U.S., and has also retained its current allocation of U.S. House of Representatives at nine seats.

Fore more, check out the Tennessee State Data Center’s report.