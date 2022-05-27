KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennova Medical Group has opened a new primary care office in Halls, offering a variety of healthcare services to patients in Knox County and the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, Tennova Medical Group held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Tennova Primary Care office in Halls.

The office is located at 7422 Norris Freeway. Services available at the new location include, acute care for short-term illness, annual health evaluation, routine women’s care, vaccinations, lab services, preventative care and much more.

At the ribbon cutting Tennova introduced the newest primary care provider, Caryn Pickens, FNP-BC. According to Tennova, Pickens specializes in caring for men, women and children of all ages.

She will offer well checks, sick visits, immunizations, and women’s health screenings. She is also dedicated to preventive care and management of chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“We saw a need for this community to have more access to healthcare and this new primary care location supports Tennova Healthcare’s mission to provide quality, compassionate care,” said Colin McRae, Chief Executive Officer, Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center. “I am thrilled to have Caryn Pickens as part of the Tennova team and look forward to seeing her provide care for our community.”

The office hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 865-647-4700 or visit tennovamedicalgroup.com.

“This location is one of several we are opening this year as we try to ensure the needs of the communities in East Tennessee are met,” said Tony Benton, Chief Executive Officer for Tennova Healthcare – East Market. “These providers make a positive impact on the community by providing quality healthcare closer to home.”