Tennova’s Birthing Center close to completion

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction at the Birthing Center at Tennova Healthcare’s North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell is nearly complete.

Officials saying crews at the site are working on the finishing touches and the labor & delivery staff are preparing to welcome the first baby born at the facility.

The 17,500-square foot maternity unit features private patient rooms, eight birthing suites for labor, delivery and recovery as well as fully equipped newborn nursery and operating room.

A community open house happened this week.

It is anticipated that the Birthing Center will be fully operational in early February, pending a certificate of occupancy from the Tennessee Department of Health.

