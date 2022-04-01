KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Remote Area Medical’s tastiest fundraisers is returning just in time for Cinco de Mayo. The Southern Tequila and Taco Festival will combine tie tacos, tequila and togetherness in a effort to provide free dental, medical and vision care to those who need it.

Mexican restaurants, including Babalu, Moe’s and Chuy’s, will feature their specialty tacos and other signature dishes at the event in the JCPenney parking lot in Turkey Creek. More than 100 tequilas and Mezcals from Tequila Herradura, Milagro, Altos and others will be made available for sampling. Margaritas, mojitos, cocktails, Mexican beers and craft beers will be available, as well.

Nashville musician John Stone will also perform.

RAM Chief Operations Officer Chris Hall says the proceeds from the event – which will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 29 – start locally, but their reach extends worldwide.

“Each year the festival has grown due to the enormous response from people in the community and their reputation for good food, good drinks, and great people,” Hall said. “This is a fantastic opportunity to get out, have fun with friends, and explore local businesses, all while supporting a great cause.”

General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate and include five drink tokens to sample tequila and cocktails, as well as three food tickets. An early admission ticket will get you in at 5 p.m. for $60. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance online at www.southerntequilafest.com.

Remote Area Medical provides free, quality health care to people around the world who cannot afford it.