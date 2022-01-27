KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mill and Mine invites all witches, wizards, and muggles to come out on Feb. 23 for Harry Potter trivia night.

Test your knowledge on all things Hogwarts while enjoying food from Tako Taco, and free prizes.

The Mill and Mine is partnered with Tako Taco and Challenge Entertainment to host one trivia night a month. Each trivia night is a different theme, free to play, with multiple prizes awarded throughout.

Event seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/3rOVwze. Both lounge seating and table seating are offered.

All ages are welcome and encouraged to come out to the events.