The 2021 Barkley Marathons come to an end a day early

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – On Friday, the 2021 Barkley Marathons came to an end 24 hours early.

No one was able to finish the brutal 100-mile trail race at Frozen Head State Park this year.

The final two runners were unable to complete Lap 3 in enough time to keep going. The race consists of five largely unmarked 20-mile loops that must be completed in under 12 hours a piece.

A total of 15 people have ever finished The Barkley Marathons in the event’s 35-year history. So when will next year’s ultramarathon start?

It’s a secret – but we’ll let you know when the conch is sounded.

The race was first run in 1986. The idea for the race came when course creator Gary Cantrell read about Martin Luther King Jr. assassin James Earl Ray’s escape from nearby Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in which he ran 8 miles in 55 hours in the mountainous region before his capture.