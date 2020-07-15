The bees are buzzing at Norris Dam State Park for the TSP ‘Honey Project’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Norris Dam State Park is the latest park to join the TSP Honey Project.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and Tennessee State Parks (TSP) launched the TSP Honey Project across various state parks in order to:

Promote pollinator and environmental health in our parks

Provide an experiential learning opportunity for visitors

Produce sweet treats for our guests

According to TSP, the Honey Project has installed honeybee hives at 31 state parks across Tennessee with at least two hives at each park.

Parks bottle and sell the honey in their state park gift shops based on their hive’s production, which fluctuates based on a variety of factors such as the amount of food available in the area. When a park’s hives have produced enough honey, bottling usually occurs sometime between May and September.

To find out if a park near you is currently selling honey, TSP says to contact the park directly. Tennessee State Park restaurants also use the honey as a way to pursue sustainability.

Participating parks in East Tennessee include Seven Islands State Park here in Knoxville, Big Ridge State Park, Fort Loudoun State Park and Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park.

Starting in November of 2020, the Honey Project will be installing an apiary in 10 additional parks across the state.

TSP also says pollinator health is critical to Tennessee’s agricultural, environmental, and ecological health, with honeybees opening the door to discuss a myriad of environmental issues.

The bees are buzzing at Norris Dam State Park and the honey is flowing. They're the latest park to join the @TennStateParks Honey Project: https://t.co/1ixdK5KRap 🐝🍯 pic.twitter.com/Tmx2oJcqiP — TNEnvironment (@TNEnvironment) July 14, 2020

