The Big Give Knox Community Luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It was a day to give back, the Big Give Knoxville is a community wide fundraiser with nearly 120 local non-profits joining together to make our city a better place.

Today a luncheon was held featuring Mayor Madeline Rogero.

A happy hour with proceeds going to the fundraiser at Elkmont Exchange in North Knoxville.

United Way of Greater Knoxville’s new CEO Matt Ryerson telling us about what today’s event meant.

“We just came off Thanksgiving not as fortunate as ourselves,” Ryerson said.

The United Way fundraiser raised over $100K.