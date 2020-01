KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are scheduled to graduate from high school in 2020, Simon Malls wants to help you afford that next step in the education process.

The Simon Youth Foundation has set up the Simon Community Scholarship that is awarded in every community across the country that is home to a Simon Mall, Mills, or Premium Outlets center.

Students have until Feb. 19 to apply at syf.org/scholarships/.