The Change Center temporarily closing due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Change Center will temporarily stop activities and close its doors starting Monday, Aug. 17, due to the rise of coronavirus numbers.

“We continue to be increasingly concerned by the rising COVID cases,” Change Center Executive Director Dr. Nicole Chandler said. “We care greatly about the health and safety of our staff and guests and believe it is the responsible thing to do.”

Since March 2020, the Change Center has provided more than 3,000 grab-and-go dinners for families, partnered with Knox Education Foundation Community Schools to provide meals for students, and partnered with Dogwood Arts to hand out art kits for children.

The Change Center is at risk of not being able to survive an extended period without the assistance of additional funding. They are seeking other grant opportunities and resources to keep the change center viable until it is safe for guests to return.

The center asks that supporters continue to give and partner with them.

“We thank you for all you’ve done for us, and we ask that you continue to support us so that we are still able to be here when we can open,” Chandler said. “We are still needing your support to make donations and can still be reached at our website at www.changecenterknoxville.com.”

LATEST STORIES: