The debate surrounding birthright citizenship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - In an interview on HBO's Axios, President Donald Trump said he believes he could end birthright citizenship through an executive order.

Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law Professor Akram Feizer says it's premature to even think of ending birthright citizenship as a serious idea at this point.

"Birthright citizenship is a constitutional right in this country. It's not something that's within the powers of the President's executive authority. As such, it wouldn't be in the President's authority to take that away by executive authority," Feizer said.

To end birthright citizenship, Feizer says it would take a constitutional amendment.

That requires two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate as well as three-quarters of state legislatures to ratify a 28th Amendment. That would be at least 38 states.

Feizer explains the best an executive order can do is order federal agencies enforcement practices, not change the substance of the law.

"The problem from the President's perspective is the immigration laws we have on the books have been outdated by the fact that we have now a world major migratory route from unauthorized migrants from Central and South America through Mexico into the United States which was never there when we enacted our immigration laws in 1965," he said.

In other countries, birthright citizenship has been an issue before.

Feizer says the United Kingdom ended birthright citizenship through Parliament as well France, through an act of National Assembly. He says Germany never allowed the practice, which is why Turkish migrants originating in the country back to World War II are still considered Turkish citizens.

The President, according to Feizer, could issue an executive order to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to not issue any U.S. Passport or issue any U.S. citizenship to people born to illegal immigrants, but says he would be challenged in the courts for exceeding executive power.

The 14th Amendment states "all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside."

Feizer says the President could argue an illegal migrant has not made themselves subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, so their child could not be a citizen. But, because they could be arrested for breaking a law in the U.S., Feizer says they are making themselves subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

He also says the framers behind the amendment wrote the first section with diplomats in the country in mind. He says they're not subject to U.S. jurisdiction because they're given immunity while in the country.

Feizer also says any U.S. citizen up to the ratification of a 28th Amendment banning birthright citizenship wouldn't be impacted by the change.

He also believes that the chain migration issue, which stems from purposely having children in the country to give them a better shot at staying, is being overstated by people against illegal immigration.

"We have near-state failure in Central America, uptick in poverty and low quality of life," he said and "a passage from Central America to the U.S. gaining popularity."

The last constitutional amendment in the U.S. was ratified in 1992.