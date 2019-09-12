The Flying Ox: Are you ready for one of Pigeon Forge’s most unique rides?

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park held the grand opening Thursday of the Flying Ox, described as the world’s first cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster.

The Flying Ox zipline rollercoaster takes riders on a 1,000-foot-long ride 80 feet in the air above Lumberjack Square in the zipline position.

Instead of traveling in a straight line, riders wind, drop and soar through the air at approximately 15 mph. The Flying Ox combines ziplining with the track features of a rollercoaster.

The new attraction was inspired by the history of the local logging industry. It is just one of several experiences located in the lumberjack-themed adventure park that opened in late 2018.

“With the addition of the Flying Ox, Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park is the only location in the world where thrill-seekers can ride a cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster,” said Vice President of Marketing Josh Mayberry.

