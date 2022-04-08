KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Academic and industry researchers are talking more about the four-day workweek and subsequently, so are students pursuing their post-secondary education.

Students taking business and management classes at the University of Tennessee participated in an in-class experiment, and – although this is an isolated group choosing between two different job descriptions – the results could be telling of a shift in the traditional view of the American workweek. A student review research paper out of Brigham Young University also makes an argument to “retire the five-day workweek.”

It’s worth noting some of these views since college, university and trade school students are the future of the American workforce.

Tim Munyon, associate professor of management at UT Haslam College of Business, shared that while he’s not entirely sure about student sentiments overall concerning the four-day workweek, an in-class experiment he ran sampled some.

“I used to do an in-class experiment where I displayed two jobs to the class,” Munyon said. “Everything about the jobs was identical except for the pay and schedule flexibility – with one being 15 percent higher pay than the other, but requiring Monday through Friday and 40 hours. The other offered flextime. An overwhelming majority favored the flextime job, even though it cost them direct compensation.”

Companies have reported positive results in implementing flexible work practices, or FWP, before and during the coronavirus pandemic, emerging data shows.

Thus, Munyon added, “indirect” forms of compensation like flextime were highly valued among the young people he sampled. Munyon also said he’s not done the same exercise with older populations, but he anticipates the results would be comparable.

Munyon also shared a March 2021 article from the Marriott Student Review, a student journal published as a project for a writing for business communications course at BYU, arguing for five reasons companies “should switch to four workdays.”

The article cites studies from the World Health Organization on worker burnout, workforce management surveyors, Microsoft Japan, articles on the generations and the environment, such as carbon dioxide emissions studies and work by New York Times business reporter Niraj Chokshi and more that support the author’s argument that “it’s time to innovate and let the five-day workweek enjoy its retirement.”

Historically, the standard five-day workweek began with a mill in South Carolina that wanted to accommodate Jewish employees so they could observe Shabbat. The five-day workweek was popularized by Henry Ford in 1926 when he made it standard practice at the Ford Motor Company, almost 100 years ago.

A little over a decade later, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 set the 40-hour, five-day workweek in the U.S. Since then, the workforce has seen significant changes such as women entering the workforce in droves; the increased influence of international relations and employment; the onset of the internet and information age; and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the shortened American workweek became a trending topic among international media and on social media when a study out of Iceland called the four-day workweek a success and a California congressman introduced legislation to modify the workweek last summer that was endorsed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus in December.

Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.