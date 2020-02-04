The Golden Roast opening second location on Sutherland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Golden Roast Coffee Roasters will host a grand opening event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8-9 at its second location on Sutherland Avenue.

The coffee shop will have food and beverage options as well as entertainment, prize giveaways, and a pop-up market to celebrate the opening at 2558 Sutherland Ave.

“We chose to open our second coffee shop location on Sutherland because of the history of the area and the eclectic community,” Golden Roast owner Don Pay said. “We truly believe it’s an area that has much to offer. And we want to bring more attention to it as well as contribute to its growth.”

Vendors 865 Life, Southern Porch Scents, Rebecca Laursen, Aviary Broom Company, Sutton Ceramics, Virtuous Products, Arthur Hatton Art, Ember Made Company, Barefoot Baskets, Tito Wilson Designs, The Mad Hatter Vicky, Willow Creek Wood Shop, and Pink Petal Pusher Flower Truck will be on hand to celebrate.

The Golden Roast’s original location sits just off the University of Tennessee campus near the Cumberland Avenue Strip at 825 Melrose Place.