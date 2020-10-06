The importance of the Latino vote

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About one in five Americans identifies as Latino, which is 20% of the population.

Now, the presidential election is coming up in a matter of weeks.

Claudia Caballero with Centro Hispano de East Tennessee is very passionate about the voting process, calling it empowering.

“There are days where I feel like my vote doesn’t count. I will be honest and then I remember that there are so many people that can’t use their voice and I remember my own privilege to be able to do that,” Caballero told WATE 6 On Your Side.

Here in Knoxville, we have more than 12,000 registered immigrant voters, Caballero says your vote represents your entire community.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

