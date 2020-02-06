The Knoxville Ice Bears talk all things Oscars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The resident movie buffs of the Knoxville Ice Bears, Dwyer Tschantz, Leo Mauron and Riley Christensen, weigh in on this year’s Oscar nominations predicting “Best Picture” wins from “Parasite,” “1917” and “Joker,” respectively.

These Ice Bears said heading to the movies is the perfect way to bond off of the ice, but when they’re on the ice, they love when the arena is full! Join them this weekend as they take on the Peoria Rivermen, on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:35 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3:05 p.m.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are taking place this Sunday, February 9 on WATE 6 On Your Side, at 8 p.m.