The Listening Room Cafe to open second location in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-renowned music and dining venue in Nashville is expanding to East Tennessee.

The Listening Room Cafe announced on Friday it will open its second location in Pigeon Forge, slated to open summer 2021.

“I’ve been a big fan of the Pigeon Forge area for years,” said Chris Blair, owner and operator of The Listening Room. “My wife grew up going there on vacations. It has become a spot for our family. Just the Smokies… we love it.”

Blair said his goal was to expand the business, and the Pigeon Forge area fit the bill for a second location. The business recently broke ground in Pigeon Forge’s Mountain Mile on Teaster Lane.

According to a press release from the business, “visitors to The Listening Room Pigeon Forge can expect 1-2 live music rounds per night alongside a full menu of American cuisine and a robust cocktail list. As doors begin to open this summer, the venue will deploy a full register of existing safety standards, including reduced capacities, sanitization schedules and tables spaced six feet apart.”

Blair said he hopes to have the business open in June.

You can follow updates about the construction process, or more about the venue, by checking out their Facebook page. Information on the business can also be found by clicking HERE.