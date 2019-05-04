The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue rang in a big day Saturday: the grand re-opening of their new facility.
"Now we have a state of the art facility, and we had never done an official robbon cutting, so the Chamber came out today, and we did that," James Cox, Founder and Director of The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue, said.
The East Tennessee community lined up and showed their support:
"It was a wonderful opportunity to come out and show our appreciation," said frequent visitor Christy Highsmith.
This event is significant because of what happened here about a year and a half ago now.
Fire engulfed the barn in December 2017, leaving more than 40 animals dead.
"Probably the hardest, coldest day I've had in my life. But today we have prevailed and I remember as we always said, my goal was the Sunday after the fire, I announced that we will rebuild. And today it's officially done," Cox said.
The zoo invited guests into their new, completed barn. It's home to animals like reptiles, primates and birds.
"It's got a rehab place in it. We're hoping very soon to start rehabing animals," said Cox.
Another new feature is an expanded parking lot.
"We can park over 100 cars in both lots," Cox said.
Cox said he's feeling thankful for the community donations that helped get his animals back in the facility.
"I'm feeling great about what's happened. And I'm feeling great about the people coming today and seeing our new facility. It's not only my facility, it's the community facility," he said.
Today was also community appreciation day at the zoo - with free admission for everyone.
Previous
Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? ...
Next
Lightning causes roof to catch fire...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- ETCH holds 'Talk Derby to me' fundraiser
- KFD explorers clean fire trucks following Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling fire
- Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"
- The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility
- Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home
- Sevier County teacher suspended without pay following arrest
- BCSO: Body recovered from Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday morning
National News
-
- The Latest: Biden expects Trump attacks on him and family
- Stretch of road in Los Angeles renamed Obama Boulevard
- GOP thwarts governor's push to expand Medicaid in Kansas
- Trump attacks social media companies after Facebook bans
- 2nd person confirmed dead after explosion at Illinois plant
- Service to remember student who charged N Carolina gunman
- All survive as plane carrying US military crashes into river