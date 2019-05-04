The Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates grand reopening of new facility Video

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) - The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue rang in a big day Saturday: the grand re-opening of their new facility.



"Now we have a state of the art facility, and we had never done an official robbon cutting, so the Chamber came out today, and we did that," James Cox, Founder and Director of The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue, said.

The East Tennessee community lined up and showed their support:



"It was a wonderful opportunity to come out and show our appreciation," said frequent visitor Christy Highsmith.

This event is significant because of what happened here about a year and a half ago now.

Fire engulfed the barn in December 2017, leaving more than 40 animals dead.

"Probably the hardest, coldest day I've had in my life. But today we have prevailed and I remember as we always said, my goal was the Sunday after the fire, I announced that we will rebuild. And today it's officially done," Cox said.

The zoo invited guests into their new, completed barn. It's home to animals like reptiles, primates and birds.

"It's got a rehab place in it. We're hoping very soon to start rehabing animals," said Cox.

Another new feature is an expanded parking lot.

"We can park over 100 cars in both lots," Cox said.

Cox said he's feeling thankful for the community donations that helped get his animals back in the facility.

"I'm feeling great about what's happened. And I'm feeling great about the people coming today and seeing our new facility. It's not only my facility, it's the community facility," he said.

Today was also community appreciation day at the zoo - with free admission for everyone.

