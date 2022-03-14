KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Little Ponderosa Zoo is hosting a Low Sensory Evening for people with sensory sensitivities or other special needs.

The Little Ponderosa zoo is a nonprofit zoo and rescue facility for exotic animals located in Clinton, TN.

The Low Sensory Evening will be on March 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. The zoo will be open in the evening hours with special accommodations for those with sensory needs.

The Facebook event page states the event will be “a night at the Zoo for people with sensory sensitivities and other special needs. Though these evenings are especially appropriate for children & adults with autism and/or Sensory Processing Disorder, they are open to children with any type of special need and their families.”

Admission to the event is free for special needs patrons and one caregiver.

For more information on The Little Ponderosa Zoo or the Low sensory evening, visit their Facebook page here.