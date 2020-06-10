‘The Local’ helps distribute food to seniors

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular restaurant in Campbell County is making a difference for dozens of seniors who are unable to leave their homes because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

One of the seniors who received food on Tuesday expressed her heart-felt gratitude to the restaurant staff.

The federal CARES Act approved two months ago is making a big difference in communities, especially in East Tennessee.

Funding provided by the act not only helps small businesses with nutrition grants, but also the elderly in providing meals.

Carla Bolton and her staff take several hours on Tuesdays delivering the 224 meals they prepared to dozens of households in Campbell County.

For those who do not need home-delivered meals, they go to senior centers and pick up their meals.

Presently, sit-down or congregate meals as they’re called, are still not permitted at senior centers because of the pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: