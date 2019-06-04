‘The Lunchbox’ opens third Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking for a new place to try on your lunch break Tuesday, this Knoxville restaurant is opening a brand new location in the city.

‘The Lunchbox’ will be opening its third location here in Knoxville. The newest one is located in Bearden at 5005 Kingston Pike.

The lunchbox’s Bearden location will be hosting its grand opening today from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

The restaurant was founded back in 1981 right here in Knoxville. The new Bearden location joins Lunchbox on Market, located at 607 Market Street, and Lunchbox at The Atrium, located at 1225 Weisgarber Road.

You’re invited to stop by today to enjoy some of their famous chicken salad and desserts.

