KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – October 10th is recognized as World Mental Health Day, a day set aside to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. Founder and Director of The Middle Path Hope Reneau and ETSU athlete Tanner Corum joined us to talk about the importance of paying attention to our own mental health.

You can learn more about The Middle Path at themiddlepath.life.