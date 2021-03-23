The Mill and Mine announces the return of limited capacity live concerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Concerts are making a comeback at The Mill and Mine. The event venue made the announcement Tuesday on their Facebook page that they would start holding live concerts again in April.

Due to COVID-19, The Mill and Mine has not held live concerts since February of 2020. Live music is making its return on April 30 with some changes.

General Manager, Margaret Stofli says instead of their usual standing room only, 1,200 person capacity, there will be assigned seating and they will only allow around 15% of their normal capacity.

There will also be options for contactless ordering, masks will be required and there will be several sanitizing stations.