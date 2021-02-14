The Muellers have been celebrating Valentine’s Day for 74 years

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Valentines Day and WATE wants to share a special story of love.

In Oak Ridge, the Muellers are celebrating more than 70 years of marriage.

Happy Valentine’s Day! ♥️ I spent my morning with Nancy and Larry Mueller who have been married for over 70 years. I can’t wait to share their story tonight @6News. pic.twitter.com/TZJpW4eJCE — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) February 14, 2021

Larry and Nancy Mueller were married in 1947 and have a few good stories to tell over the years.

“We got married in new castle Pennsylvania with a couple of cousins standing by,” said Nancy.

“There was a couple of Navy guys and we went to Muir Woods for a picnic … and then we started to date and spent quite a bit of time at the Saint Francis Hotel dancing to Laurence Whelk, and there were five people in his band at that point, and I was 16,” Nancy said. “I borrowed my cousin’s ID cards.”

Larry said there were many reasons why he fell in love with Nancy.

“She was just forward, and nice, and unafraid of getting into anything,” he said.

Larry was an aircraft officer in the Navy before he worked in the carpet industry.

“Vice President of Research and Development for Mohawk Carpet,” Nancy said proudly.

Even though Larry was the one with a Masters of Business, Nancy has always worn the pants in the relationship.

So, what keeps their marriage going?

“Stay with it,” said Larry. “Be consistent.”

After traveling the world, they now live in Oak Ridge.

They have four children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“They have excelled in many ways and it’s very nice,” said Larry proudly.

After 74 years of marriage, they are still creating stories to tell for years to come.

“I mean who could resist this,” Nancy laughed.