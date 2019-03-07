The Muse Knoxville reopens after flooding

Nearly two weeks after historic rains, The Muse Knoxville was finally able to reopen their doors on Thursday.

The children’s museum in Chilhowee Park was forced to close after taking on several inches of water when flash flooding hit.

The Muse was open for normal hours on Thursday with drywall and carpet work expected to wrap up on their planetarium on Friday.

“It’s such a joy to have the children’s voices back in the museum. We can hear them playing throughout the building and in our officers, and it’s such an awesome, awesome thing to hear,” said Executive Director Ellie Kittrell.

The museum took a large financial hit. Their insurance will not cover the nearly $40,000 worth of flooding damage. The museum is selling icons at their front desk for $10 to be displayed on their front window through March. The donations will help them recocver.