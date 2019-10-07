The Swag named best in the South

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WATE) – Mountain resort The Swag has been named a Top 10 Condé Nast resort in the United States and has earned the No. 1 spot on the prestigious list in the South.

The Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards recognize the best resorts in the United States and by region as voted by readers. This is the third year in a row that The Swag just outside Waynesville, North Carolina, has earned recognition.

The Condé Nast Traveler review calls The Swag “a mountaintop getaway of logs, fieldstone, shake roofs and natural rock porches (and) at an elevation of 5,000 feet in the Great Smoky Mountains, the views can’t be beat. The owners are delightful and engaging, and the staff are friendly and efficient.”

“We always strive to offer a luxurious experience in a rustic atmosphere, focusing on warm and welcoming service to make sure every guest feels at home,” Annie Colquitt of The Swag said. “Our guests are at the heart of everything we do. We can’t thank them enough for voting and for loving The Swag as much as we do. It’s an honor to be recognized again.”

Now in its 38th season, The Swag offers unparalleled hospitality, natural beauty, and tranquility at its mountaintop inn. Sitting on 250 acres, it delivers fine dining and award-winning accommodations.

The property has 14 rooms, all of which were refurbished in 2019, with stone fireplaces and steam showers. Most rooms also have private balconies.

A view inside The Swag in Waynesville, North Carolina. (Submitted)

LATEST STORiES: