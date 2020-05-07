The University of Tennessee honoring commencement online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In-person commencement ceremonies planned for May had been postponed for students at the University of Tennessee, but on Thursday, UT officials said they’re launching online celebrations.

Each college will be launching a special web page to celebrate its graduates starting Thursday. UTK is featuring some graduates on its Twitter page.

These pages feature messages from the college’s dean and other special guests, as well as personalized slide for each graduate highlighting their degree and academic honors.

UT saying it plans to honor 2020 graduates on campus, in person, as soon as it is safe to do so.

