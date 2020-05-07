Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holding its daily press briefing
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

The University of Tennessee honoring commencement online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE Photo, WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In-person commencement ceremonies planned for May had been postponed for students at the University of Tennessee, but on Thursday, UT officials said they’re launching online celebrations.

Each college will be launching a special web page to celebrate its graduates starting Thursday. UTK is featuring some graduates on its Twitter page.

These pages feature messages from the college’s dean and other special guests, as well as personalized slide for each graduate highlighting their degree and academic honors.

UT saying it plans to honor 2020 graduates on campus, in person, as soon as it is safe to do so.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter