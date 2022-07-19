KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has been in the spotlight this past week with the firing of a lieutenant, the suspension of a captain, two officers busted for DUIs, plus a number of reported shootings and car break-ins.

Police Chief Paul Noel addressed those issues in a meet-and-greet event with city council members on Tuesday.

While he avoided specifics, he talked about several specific issues affecting the community. Noel didn’t speak with members of the media one on one Tuesday, he did talk to the audience about officer accountability and violent crimes in Knoxville.

It’s been a little over five weeks since Noel stepped into the role. Since that time, he said he has four core areas his department is focusing on.

“Those are crime, community, culture, and career development,” he said.

In the past week, there have been several car break-ins and gun-related crimes that have led to deaths within the Knoxville Community.

Noel said to the audience, “crime reduction is the most important thing. That’s what the purpose of law enforcement is, to keep people safe and prevent crime.”

Wando Stacy is part of the community engagement team with Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED) which is a career readiness program.

“In our community, these are the combinations of years of poverty, years of homelessness, years of miseducation,” said Stacy.

He adds he has seen the violence firsthand.

“If we work towards making stronger communities that are connected. If we work towards having people get access to mental health and proper jobs, I mean just things that give people more hope, those things will go a long way.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2021 Crime in Tennessee Report shows Knoxville Police saw an increase of almost 65% in drug and narcotics violations from the year prior.

“The current violence, we can’t fix that overnight,” said Stacy.

Noel also spoke broadly about officer accountability during the meet and greet.

“I do not believe in being heavy-handed with discipline. Discipline needs to be fair and it needs to be impartial, but discipline is a part of what we do. And with every action, there are consequences to those actions.”

This comes after several officers have found themselves in hot water.

Noel added, “we need our officers, we need our employees to look out for one another, and prevent mistakes and prevent misconduct.”

Noel also answered some questions concerning the homeless population in Knoxville and how his department is addressing the topic. This has been a topic of interest following a new law making camping on public property a felony in Tennessee.

“I did not want our officers enforcing that law without checking with leadership first. The reason being is, that felony law, that’s the one you’re talking about. There’s many things we can do before we get there. We have our co-responder model, we have our behavioral health unit, we have misdemeanor charges we could use. So I did not say that they couldn’t use that charge, but what I don’t want us to do is go to the extreme first. We have other things that we could take advantage of and if all of those things fail then we can consider other options. But I want to make sure we are being very deliberate,” said Noel.

WATE has reached out to the police department to talk specifically about these issues with Noel. We are waiting to hear back from the department.