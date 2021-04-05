There’s a food fight in the SEC, for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Schools in the Southeastern Conference just started a food fight, but instead of getting messy, they’re competing against each other to donate the most food.

The University of Tennessee will be giving back to The Big Orange Pantry, an on-campus pantry, and other schools will donate to their respective pantries.

This competition just started on Monday and runs through April 17.

Details of the Food Fight

Hygiene products are worth 4 points

Cooking supplies are worth 3 points

Financial support is worth 2 points

Whoever tallies up the most points, will win.

You can help by dropping off goods or money, at the Big Orange Pantry, which is on the ground floor of Greve Hall, off Volunteer Boulevard.

They’re open 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.