KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There was a symbolic tribute at Austin East Magnet High School‘s graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The school honored three students who should have graduated with the class of 2022 but were shot and killed.

Stanley Freeman, Jr. was killed in February of 2021 while he was leaving school. Two months later, Anthony Thompson, Jr. was shot and killed by a Knoxville police officer during a confrontation in a school bathroom. Johnkelian Mathis – known as John John – died in August after shooting at Lonsdale Homes.

“These young people came through a pandemic, these young people from the class of ’22 have endured some things that I don’t think we have ever imagined, but they’ve come through shining bright and I’m so proud of them,” said Tammi Campbell, executive principal of Austin East Magnet High School.

There were three empty chairs placed next to the graduates, dedicated to Freeman Jr., Thompson Jr., and Mathis.

In a special tribute, the teens’ families were called to the field. They were handed a memorial keepsake box made in their honor.

“I think it’s a really good feeling to know that he’s still included,” said Kenlei Campbell, family friend of Anthony Thompson Jr. “Just to know that he’s included and that when they say never forgotten, they really mean never forgotten. That he’s never forgotten”

Campbell said that a little over 150 graduates crossed the stage and received their diplomas.