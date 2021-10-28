KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween weekend is happening in East Tennessee with several events sure to give trick or treaters spooky and sweet activities. Here’s the working list of things to do Thursday through Sunday in East Tennessee to celebrate.

Thursday

Oak Ridge Parks & Rec hosting 39th annual city-wide Halloween bash

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting the 2021 City-Wide Halloween Event (Monster Mash Bash) on Thursday, October 28, from 6-8 p.m. This annual event will be attended by hundreds of children and their families. This year’s event will be a literal walk in the park: Bissell Park which is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

UTK hosting trunk or treat event

The community is invited to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Trunk or Treat event hosted by the National Residence Halls Honorary. Officials say trunk or Treat brings the community together with our car trunks full of candy, right in time for the Halloween holiday. Come bring the family for fall games, catered Petro’s chili, fall food/sweets, and festive pumpkin painting. It’s happening from 6-8 p.m. along Circle Park Drive on the UTK campus.

Trunk or Treat at Roane State

Trunk or Treat festivities are returning to the Roane State Community College campus. The event begins at 5 p.m. and wraps up around 7 p.m. College students, employees and members of the community are welcome to attend. Admission is free.

The event will take place in the student parking lot next to the O’Brien Theatre on the Roane County campus, located at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Signage on campus will direct visitors where to go when they arrive.

Face masks are not required outdoors, but participants are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines whenever possible. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available at the event as needed.

Friday

Fall Festival Trunk or Treat is happening at 4-6 p.m. at the Walter P. Taylor Homes, 2223 Kenner Ave. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon will be in attendance.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the Loudon County E-911 Center and the Loudon County Fire and Rescue are hosting “Trunk or Treat ‘21” from 6 to 8 pm at the Loudon County Justice Center.

The New Market Fire Department is holding a Halloween Dance on Friday, Oct. 29. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Knox County Parks & Rec hosting first-ever Trunk or Treat

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday will host its first-ever Trunk-or-Treat – a fun-filled afternoon of treats, games, and classic automobiles.

The Halloween event, which is free and open to the public, takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at John Tarleton Park, 2487 Sutherland Ave. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.

“This should be a great event for families,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Creative ideas like this show how much our Parks & Recreation Department care about Knox County kids.”

The event will feature a number of lawn games including tic-tac-toe, cone ring toss, sack races, pumpkin decorating contests, and a scarecrow toss. In addition, sponsors will set up a photo booth and children can trunk-or-treat for candy and prizes from several hundred classic cars, hot rods, and trucks. The Parks and Recreation Department is working with various local businesses, including Fierlis Enterprises, to fund the event through donations and sponsorships.

Sunday – Halloween

Sunsphere Sundays: St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Visit Knoxville says the only thing you should be scared about this Halloween is missing the show Halloween night at the sunsphere. The Alabama-based band, St. Paul and the Broken Bones will be performing.

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat: Hardin Valley

A drive-thru Trunk or Treat event is being hosted by the Hardin Valley Free Will Baptist Church at 10415 Hardin Valley Road from 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 29-31: The Fanboy Expo will be in Knoxville from Oct. 29 to 31. Star Trek co-stars William Shatner and George Takei will make appearances at the event. It will also feature some of the most famous artists and writers from the world of comics, including R.L. Stine Goosebumps illustrator Tim Jacobus.